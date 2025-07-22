x

Teen girl found with gunshot wound in rural Edinburg, investigation underway

2 hours 3 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, July 22 2025 Jul 22, 2025 July 22, 2025 5:52 PM July 22, 2025 in News - Local

An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old girl was injured Tuesday in a shooting in rural Edinburg, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported at the 6200 block of Adventure Avenue at around 4:40 p.m., according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Deputies at the scene found the teen with a gunshot wound that appeared non-life-threatening, Guerra added.

No arrests have been made.

Deputies are searching for a dark SUV or Jeep in connection with the investigation, Guerra said. 

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates. 

