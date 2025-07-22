Teen girl found with gunshot wound in rural Edinburg, investigation underway
An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old girl was injured Tuesday in a shooting in rural Edinburg, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting was reported at the 6200 block of Adventure Avenue at around 4:40 p.m., according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
Deputies at the scene found the teen with a gunshot wound that appeared non-life-threatening, Guerra added.
No arrests have been made.
Deputies are searching for a dark SUV or Jeep in connection with the investigation, Guerra said.
Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.
