Teen killed in Donna expressway crash identified as South Texas ISD student

The Donna Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety continue investigating a two-vehicle crash on the expressway that killed a 16-year-old and hospitalized two others on Tuesday, according to a news release.

On Wednesday morning, South Texas ISD identified the teen as South Texas ISD Science Academy student Colin Feltis. The district said in a social media post that additional counselors are being brought in to support students and staff.

"Our hearts are with all family, friends and others who have been impacted by this tragedy," the district said on social media. "This is a great loss not only for Colin’s family, but for our entire South Texas ISD community. During this difficult time, it is of utmost importance that we come together as a district family to grieve and to support one another."

The crash happened Tuesday shortly after 5:30 p.m. Police previously told Channel 5 News a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze between Hutto Road and Main Street on the westbound lanes of the expressway in Donna.

The teen was in the Chevrolet Cruze along with two other individuals. All three were transported to a local hospital where the teen died.

Police have not released the condition of the other two passengers, or said if the driver of the Silverado is facing charges.

On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced a road closure on the expressway in Donna will be in effect as part of the investigation.

The westbound lanes of the expressway will be closed between the Main Street ramp and Main Street exit on Thursday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon, TxDOT said.

Additionally, the three westbound lanes of the frontage road before the Main Street ramp will also close. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.