Teen who died in causeway crash at South Padre Island remembered

There have been 44 deadly car crashes in the Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District so far this year.

One of them recently happened on the Queen Isabella Causeway at South Padre Island.

Joshua Alexander Gomez, 19, was driving his motorcycle at a high-rate of speed when he rear-ended a truck; he died at the hospital.

"Once I met him, we just hit it off, you know, like hey my name's josh, your name's josh, we just became close friends," friend and coworker Josh Castillo said.

Castillo works at Beach Waterpark as an operation supervisor. He became close friends with Gomez.

"He was definitely an amazing coworker. He would always, if anyone was having an issue, he would always try his best to help solve it," Castillo said.

Gomez had been working at the waterpark for two years. His co-workers, who became his friends, say he was also positive and kind to others.

Gomez's death was the second deadly crash to happen on the causeway this month alone.

"One life lost is one too many, so our hearts certainly go out to these families," TXDOT Public Information Officer Ray Pedraza said.

Pedraza says 47 people have died in 44 different crashes in the Pharr district alone. He says their data shows a main contributing factor in the majority of the crashes is driver error or driver behavior.

"For us, we're seeing driving under the influence of alcohol, driving over the speed limit, distracted driving, unrestrained drivers and passengers. All of these continue to be problematic. Also, crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists," Pedraza said.

As the summer months continue, more people are expected to be on the roads. TXDOT advises everyone to be stay focused and alert while driving.