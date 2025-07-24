Tejano singer Bobby Pulido forms exploratory committee for South Texas congressional bid

Tejano music star Bobby Pulido joins then-Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke during a campaign rally at HEB Park in Edinburg on May 1, 2018. Credit: Douglas Young for The Texas Tribune

"Tejano singer Bobby Pulido forms exploratory committee for South Texas congressional bid" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Tejano superstar Bobby Pulido is forming an exploratory committee for a congressional bid in South Texas as he considers challenging Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Edinburg.

Pulido, a Democrat and Edinburg native, is a titan of the music genre that has its roots in South Texas. Thirty years after the release of his debut album, he plans to both retire from music and make a decision about pivoting to politics by the end of the year.

Under the current map, De La Cruz is the only Texas Republican that Democrats are targeting in 2026.

But the district boundaries could change in the coming weeks as the Texas Legislature pursues a new round of redistricting in the overtime special session that began Monday. Republicans are likely to redraw lines in the region to attempt to capture more seats in neighboring Democratic districts, changes that could affect the shape of De La Cruz’s seat.

If Pulido runs, he’ll contend with a significant rightward shift among Latino voters in South Texas.

Spanning from Hidalgo County along the border to Guadalupe County on the edge of San Antonio, Texas’ 15th Congressional District elected De La Cruz, its first Republican representative, in 2022. Her margin of victory swelled from 8 percentage points that year to 14 in 2024, and both President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz won the district by over 10 points.

As Democrats search for answers in South Texas after a disastrous showing in 2024, Pulido, a well-known figure in the region, thinks he could help depolarize the electorate and win back some of the recent GOP converts.

??”I'm proud to be from the [Rio Grande Valley],” he said. “And I'm proud to say that in the RGV, people vote for the person, not the party.”

Pulido believes Democrats can improve their standing across the region by focusing on economic issues and leaning into religion.

As industries across South Texas contend with tariffs, labor shortages and immigration raids, Pulido said he plans to discuss economic solutions — including changes to immigration policy — with voters as he considers whether to run. Latinos in the region are culturally conservative, he added, but the right Democrat could win them over.

“The further left we run on certain things, certain Latino voters are not in agreement with it — that's just a fact,” Pulido said. “But I still believe that as a Democratic Party, we're a big tent, and we'll accept all kinds of people. I also think that you can have the right messengers.”

Pulido plans to use the rest of the year to decide if he is the right candidate to take on De La Cruz. He’s setting up “ranch halls” beginning in August — a twist on traditional town halls — in which he will host backyard barbecues featuring both music and policy discussion.

In a statement, De La Cruz touted her experience and her focus on a U.S.-Mexico water deal.

"Our children's future is no song and dance," she said. "While others are busy testing the waters, I'm out there delivering them — literally."

National Republican Campaign Committee spokesperson Zach Bannon said in a statement he was confident De La Cruz would hold the seat and made clear what message the party would push against Pulido.

"South Texans aren't interested in returning to the days of sending far-left benchwarmers to DC," Bannon said.

If Pulido runs, he’ll face a competitive primary. Ada Cuellar, an emergency physician in Harlingen, has already launched a bid.

Pulido will have powerful allies if he launches a campaign. He says he was not recruited by anyone within the Democratic Party, but has had conversations with a number of current and former Latino Democrats in Congress, including Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Arizona, Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, and former Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville.

Pulido said he got the idea to run from Rep. Vicente Gonzalez’s wife, Lorena. While spending a day on the campaign trail with Gonzalez, a moderate McAllen Democrat in the neighboring 34th Congressional District, Pulido said Lorena was impressed with his knowledge of politics and said he should consider running.

Once the idea was planted, Pulido, who has always intentionally kept his politics to himself onstage, decided he was open to discussing it further.

“I don't consider myself an overly partisan person,” he said. “I have opinions on who we are and what we need as representation.”

The lineup for The Texas Tribune Festival continues to grow! Be there when all-star leaders, innovators and newsmakers take the stage in downtown Austin, Nov. 13–15. The newest additions include comedian, actor and writer John Mulaney; Dallas mayor Eric Johnson; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota; New York Media Editor-at-Large Kara Swisher; and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso. Get your tickets today!

TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2025/07/24/bobby-pulido-exploratory-committee-congress-south-texas/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.