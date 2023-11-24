Tejano star Bobby Pulido distributes holiday meals in Edinburg

Tejano singer Bobby Pulido helped spread the holiday spirit on Thanksgiving Day.

Pulido paid for and helped distribute 500 turkey meals to families in Edinburg, where he was born and raised.

This is the first time Pulido hosted the meal giveaway.

Pulido said he distributed the meals to do something to help people in his hometown.

“There are a lot of people that are not fortunate enough to enjoy a hot meal on Thanksgiving,” Pulido said. “I think it is good for the soul to do something good. I recommend it to everybody.”

Pulido added he wants to make this event a yearly tradition.

Watch the video above for the full story.