Temporary closure scheduled at Boca Chica for possible SpaceX launch

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has issued a temporary closure notice for Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach for a possible SpaceX launch.

In a news release, the order is good for February 26 through February 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The order of temporary closure also extends to other access points to Boca Chica including LBJ Boulevard, Del Mar Boulevard, LBJ North Road a.k.a. "Weens", Richardson Avenue, Quick Silver Avenue, Rio Grande Drive, Tarpon Haven, Tarpon Haven Drive and Tarpon Ben Drive.

According to the news release, SpaceX and law enforcement authorities will be coordinating to ensure that no individuals or vehicles are allowed access to these areas during these times of the day.