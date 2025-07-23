Texans adjusting to new offense under OC Nick Caley

The public was given a new look at the Houston Texans’ offense after the Texans hired Offensive Coordinator Nick Caley.

Caley is coming in with 10 years of collegiate experience, as well as serving as a tight end coach with the New England Patriots and recently with serving on the LA Rams staff.

He’s coached Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford to name a few.

“He’s been very, very thorough with the installation process of where we want to put our guys, what positions, what’s the best spot for our guys to be in,” Houston Texans Head Coach Demeco Ryans said.

“Nick is a fiery young coach who loves to yell, run around and I love it,” Houston Texans Quarterback CJ Stroud said. “I’m excited to work with him every day and try to build a relationship. He’s done a good job of just relating to the players, always asking us what we want and how we want to do things.”