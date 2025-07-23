Texans’ Joe Mixon placed on NFI list at the start of training camp
The Houston Texans’ training camp is underway, and running back Joe Mixon may not take the field due to a non-football injury.
Day one of the 2025 training camp kicked off Wednesday in Houston.
The team hasn’t confirmed it, but according to multiple reports, Mixon is out due to an ankle injury and was seen wearing a boot during the spring.
Channel 5 Sports asked Coach Demeco Ryans for an update on Mixon.
“Whenever that timeline is gonna be right for him to be back, he'll be back,” Ryans said.
With Mixon being out, running back Nick Chubb took the lead in the rushing drills Wednesday. Ryans said he’s very happy to have Chubb on the team.
