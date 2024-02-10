Texas A&M holds coding, robotics seminar at Point Isabel ISD middle school
Students at Port Isabel Junior High got a hands-on look at what their future in the STEM field could look like.
Texas A&M University invited 50 of the school's top STEM-subject sixth graders to learn more about coding and robotics.
"So they can fully be prepared and be aware of the wonderful careers and opportunities they can explore in the field of robotics and manufacturing," Point Isabel Independent School District College and Career Readiness Director Dr. Juan J. Mendoza said.
School leaders hope this seminar will become an annual event.
