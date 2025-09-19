Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III to step down after a week of turmoil over viral classroom video

Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III will step down from his position on Friday, the Texas A&M University System announced Thursday. Credit: Meredith Seaver for The Texas Tribune

Texas A&M University President Mark A. Welsh III will step down on Friday after more than a week of turmoil sparked by a viral video of a student confronting a professor over gender content in a children’s literature course, the Texas A&M University System announced Thursday.

The video, along with an audio recording of Welsh initially refusing to fire professor Melissa McCoul, first circulated online on Sept. 8 after state Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian, shared it on the social media platform X.

Welsh fired McCoul a day later, but the move did not satisfy Harrison, or Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who did not think Welsh handled the situation properly.

“His ambivalence on the issue and his dismissal of the student’s concerns by immediately taking the side of the professor is unacceptable,” Patrick posted on X last week. “Most parents, students, and Aggie alumni expect Texas A&M to reflect the values of our state and our nation as well as A&M’s rich history. If President Welsh will not or cannot reflect those values, then change needs to happen.”

In a statement on Thursday, Chancellor Glenn Hegar praised Welsh but seemed to agree a change was needed.

“President Welsh is a man of honor who has led Texas A&M with selfless dedication. We are greatful for his service and contributions,”Hegar said. “At the same time, we agree that now is the right moment to make a change and to position Texas A&M for continued excellence in the years ahead.”

Hegar later added that Welsh submitted his resignation to him on Thursday. Welsh was not immediately available for comment.

Welsh’s departure comes amid a broader campaign by Republican leaders to tighten control of curricula, hiring and speech at the state’s public universities.

In January, Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to fire Welsh after the university’s business school invited advanced PhD students and faculty to a conference designed to recruit Black, Hispanic and Indigenous graduate students. After the threat, Welsh said Texas A&M would pull out of the conference completely.

Abbott cannot fire university presidents, but he appoints the members of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, who do have that authority.

Harrison on Thursday took credit for Welsh's departure. Board Chair Robert Albritton stressed to reporters that regents had not listened to outside political figures and media pressure.

“I will say one wonderful thing about the board is that we don't listen to that,” Albritton said.

He also argued that McCoul's class "broke the law," though he did not specify which law.

On Wednesday, top faculty members and the university’s student government sent letters to Hegar and the board of regents supporting Welsh.

One letter was signed by Texas A&M’s Executive Committee of the University Distinguished Professors, which is composed of 12 distinguished professors, the highest achievement a faculty member can earn at the university.

“All members of this Committee write this letter collectively to strongly urge you to retain President Mark Welsh in the wake of recent events,” the letter reads.

The other letter, signed by dozens of current and former student leaders, said Welsh carries “a steadfast love and stewardship for our University, one that inspires our faith and confidence in his leadership.” The student leaders added that they “stand united in support of his leadership.”

Welsh, a retired four-star general, former chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force and the former dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service, became president in 2023. Former President M. Katherine Banks had resigned following the botched hiring of journalism professor Kathleen McElroy, whose offer of employment was watered down after regents became concerned about her work on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Welsh initially stepped in as interim president while the university launched a national search for Banks’ replacement. Four months later, then Chancellor John Sharp recommended Welsh be named as permanent president, forgoing the national search.

“The Board is confident in General Welsh’s abilities to take Texas A&M to even greater heights,” Regent Bill Mahomes, who was then serving as board chair, said in a press release at the time. “Everything points to him being the perfect person for this pivotal moment in the history of our beloved flagship.”

Welsh was welcomed by many faculty and students, who said he provided a much-needed steady hand during times of uncertainty. They lauded him for seeking out their input, clearly explaining his decision-making and being transparent about university operations.

“General Welsh has almost uniform positive evaluations from those who know him, who worked with him, who agree with him, who disagree with him,” medical professor Mark Sicilio said at the time.

Board Chair Robert Albritton said regents will appoint an interim president and initiate a national search for a permanent president "in the coming days."

We are "united in ensuring that this transition strengthens the university's future and keeps Texas A&M true to its mission and values," Albritton said in a statement.

Nicholas Gutteridge contributed to this story.

