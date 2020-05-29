Texas A&M University to reopen campuses for fall semester
Texas A&M University announced Friday that the system’s 11 university campuses will reopen for the fall semester.
According to an A&M news release, the reopening will include a mixture of face-to-face instruction along with continued remote and online learning.
The 2020-2021 school-year plans allow guidance for each university in the system to tailor their own individual plans for reopening.
Each university in the A&M system should determine if face coverings will be required or recommended by July 31.
For more information watch the video above.
