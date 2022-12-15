Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission adds more patrol at Valley businesses

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, also known as TABC, has a warning for Valley businesses this holiday season — follow the law or pay the price.

The organization says they are going to crack down on any illegal sales.

Stores that serve alcohol are going to be visited by TABC agents.

What they are looking for is to make sure that no one is doing anything illegal like selling to those under the age of 21 or even selling to someone who is already under the influence of alcohol and is clearly intoxicated.

Sometimes community members will tip off the TABC and let them know if they see this type of activity.

"The business itself could face administrative action from the TABC, including a fine and which could vary from hundreds of thousands of dollars," TABC Public Information Officer Chris Porter said. "In addition, there's also a risk of a temporary or even permanent cancelation of their license to sell alcohol."

The individual employee that conducts the sale that is found to be illegal, could also get a misdemeanor charge or even jail time.

The TABC says their main goal is not to stop business, but to educate both customers and consumers.