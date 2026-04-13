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Texas Association of Museums to hold conference in McAllen

Texas Association of Museums to hold conference in McAllen
5 hours 20 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 April 13, 2026 2:33 PM April 13, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The largest conference for museums in the state is coming to McAllen.

The Texas Association of Museums will hold the conference in the Rio Grande Valley after a 43 year hiatus.

International Museum of Art and Science Executive Director Ann Fortescue spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how this conference gives museums across the state of Texas the resources they need to create one-of-a-kind experiences.

The Texas Association of Museums conference is scheduled for April 19 through April 22. For more information, click here.

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