Texas Association of Museums to hold conference in McAllen

The largest conference for museums in the state is coming to McAllen.

The Texas Association of Museums will hold the conference in the Rio Grande Valley after a 43 year hiatus.

International Museum of Art and Science Executive Director Ann Fortescue spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how this conference gives museums across the state of Texas the resources they need to create one-of-a-kind experiences.

The Texas Association of Museums conference is scheduled for April 19 through April 22. For more information, click here.