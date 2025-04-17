Texas bill increasing public school funding and teacher pay gets final House approval

State Rep. Will Metcalf, R-Conroe, shakes hands with Rep. Brad Buckley R-Salado, House Education chair, after the vote on school finance on April 16, 2025. The bill passed, 144-4. Credit: Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

?The Texas House on Thursday gave final approval to its priority school funding legislation.

The lower chamber advanced the bill in a 142-5 vote. It would increase school districts’ money per student, raise teacher salaries and limit the hiring of educators without formal classroom training. House Bill 2 would also improve special education by allocating funding based on the individual needs of children with disabilities.

Republicans, during hours of debate, celebrated the bill as a worthwhile $8 billion investment in public education. Democrats also voiced support for the legislation but argued that it barely scratches the surface of what districts need. Many school districts are currently grappling with challenges ranging from budget deficits and teacher shortages to campus closures.

The bill would notably increase schools’ base funding by $395 — from $6,160 to $6,555. That amount, known as the basic allotment, would automatically go up every two years by tying it to property value growth. Forty-percent of the allotment would go to salaries for school staff. Higher salary increases, funded by additional money in the allotment, would go to teachers with more than a decade of classroom experience.

The bill would also limit schools’ use of educators who lack formal classroom training, barring uncertified teachers from instructing core classes. It would change the current settings-based model for special education funding by providing schools money based on the individual needs of students with disabilities. Two students placed in the same classroom but who require different levels of support receive the same dollars under the current settings-based model.

Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, pressed Republican Rep. Brad Buckley, the bill’s author, on whether the measure’s nearly $8 billion would be enough to solve Texas schools’ struggles, which have been fueled by stagnant funding and inflation.

Buckley did not directly acknowledge that his bill would fall short of addressing all the financial pressures facing districts. He instead focused on the multibillion-dollar funding boost the Legislature hopes to provide this session, which includes money through HB 2 and other legislation under consideration.

“I just want to emphasize, members, you have an opportunity today to cast a vote for the largest investment in public education in the history of our state, and so we will continue this process as this body returns session after session to make sure the resources are there for our schools,” Buckley said.

Members of the public viewing the debate from the House gallery erupted in laughter and applause in support of Talarico’s questioning. Talarico and those in the gallery did not appear content with Buckley’s answers.

“I'm going to take that as a no until I get a yes,” Talarico said.

Lawmakers sparred over other aspects of the legislation — from whether the Legislature should continue to invest heavily in compensatory education, which offers support to underserved students at risk of dropping out of school, to how the state should hold charter schools accountable for mismanagement. The House eliminated part of the bill that would have gotten rid of a 2023 “hold harmless” provision, which provides financial relief to school districts that lose funding due to cuts to state property taxes, a major source of revenue for public schools.

Upon final passage, HB 2 will go to the Senate for further consideration. That chamber has already passed a number of similar school funding proposals — though top lawmakers there have expressed opposition to increasing schools' base funding this session.

The basic allotment offers districts flexibility to address the unique needs of their campuses, which includes staff salaries, utilities and maintenance. The Senate has instead advocated for more targeted funding in areas like teacher pay, school security and special education.

The House voted on the bill shortly before taking up legislation that would create school vouchers in Texas, a top priority for Gov. Greg Abbott. Two years ago, public schools missed out on nearly $8 billion, which Abbott withheld when vouchers failed to gain the support needed to pass then.?

