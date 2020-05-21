Texas college football teams can resume workouts

College football and basketball teams can resume voluntary activities — like working out in on-campus facilities — on June 1, the National Collegiate Athletic Association's governing board voted Wednesday, Yahoo Sports reported.

Paired with Gov. Greg Abbott’s Monday announcement that sporting events can return without fans at the end of the month, the NCAA vote leads the way for a possible return of college football and basketball in the fall and winter even if there are no fans in the stadiums.

Austin Public Health officials said Wednesday that the city probably won’t hold any large events for the rest of the year. Events like football at the University of Texas at Austin would have to be spectator free.

The NCAA is expected to make a decision regarding other sports within the next week, Yahoo Sports reported.

