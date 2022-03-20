Texas Division of Emergency Management encourages Texans affected by wildfires to report property damage

Credit: MGN Online

As wildfires sweep across Texas and fire weather conditions threaten large portions of the state, the Texas Division of Emergency Management encourages citizens affected by devastating events to report property damage.

TDEM officials say Texans can report damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey.

Officials say the details provided in the survey will assist emergency management officials across the state gain an understanding of damages sustained and help determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, and identify needs for immediate resources like food and shelter.

“Sharing information through the iSTAT damage survey provides critical details to emergency management officials at the local and state levels about the extent of damage that has occurred during this wildfire outbreak,” TDEM Chief Nim Kidd said in a news release. “Texans can help the damage assessment process by uploading photos and including pertinent details about any losses.”

The iSTAT damage survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov and clicking on Wildfire Outbreak March 17th.

Reporting damage through iSTAT surveys does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

For more information, visit tdem.texas.gov.

As critical fire weather continues this week, TDEM encourages Texans to remain weather aware and heed warnings of local officials.