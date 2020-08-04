x

Texas Gov. Abbott to visit McAllen Convention Center

4 hours 12 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 August 04, 2020 6:38 AM August 04, 2020 in News - Local
By: John Paul Barajas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be visiting the McAllen Convention Center on Tuesday.

The McAllen Convention Center was converted to an alternate COVID care site over the weekend with the capability to house up to 250 patients.

The facility was chosen after a month-long search by local and state leaders.

For more information watch the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days