Texas Gov. Abbott to visit McAllen Convention Center
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be visiting the McAllen Convention Center on Tuesday.
The McAllen Convention Center was converted to an alternate COVID care site over the weekend with the capability to house up to 250 patients.
The facility was chosen after a month-long search by local and state leaders.

