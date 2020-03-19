Texas governor orders schools closed and bans dine-in eating

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered schools closed statewide until at least April 3 and a ban on dine-in eating and gathering in groups of more than 10 as the state ramps up efforts to battle the coronavirus. Until Thursday's announcement, Abbott had left most of those decisions to local governments. Abbott said the statewide orders are to make sure Texas is following guidance provided by the federal government. The governor said it is not an order for Texans to shelter in place and does not restrict domestic travel. Abbott's order also will shut down gyms and bars. Business closures take effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

