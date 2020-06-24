Texas governor says state facing 'massive' COVID-19 outbreak
By JIM VERTUNO
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic. He says some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. In a series of interviews Wednesday with television stations, Abbott said Texas would again pass 5,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 4,000 hospital patients. Texas passed both thresholds for the first time Tuesday. Abbott aggressively pushed to reopen the state in May. He acknowledges that state officials are now closely watching hospital space. Abbott did not detail what “localized” restrictions might be put in place.
