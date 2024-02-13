Texas LNG secures permits to start building at the Port of Brownsville

More than 600 acres of land in the Port of Brownsville are set aside for a second liquified natural gas company.

Texas LNG says they have everything they need to start construction of a multi-billion dollar export hub. With permits secure, it's now seeking investors.

"The latest announcement confirms that the company does indeed have all its permits to proceed," Rapidan Energy Director of Gas Research Alex Munton said.

Munton says the company still has a few steps to take. Texas LNG still needs to secure export contracts, hire a builder and secure billions in investment.

Advocates say it will change the region for the better.

Daniel Silva with RGV Partnership says the two ongoing LNG projects will bring thousands of jobs.

"The economic impact is going to be those people who live in La Feria, those people who live in Primera, who live in Elsa, they're going to drive, they're going to work, they're going to get good paying jobs and bring that money back," Silva said.

But there is opposition to both LNG projects from the city closest to the development site.

Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema is challenging the permits in court.

"We're not against economic development, we're not against LNG, we're not against exploitation of oil and natural gas. But there is a time and place for everything. Next to a wildlife refuge, next to a tourist location, heavily trafficked area, next to populations, is not the proper place for these type of facilities," Hockema said.

But right now, Texas LNG says it's moving forward and the land outside Port Isabel may start changing.

