Texas president to meet with students on athletes' demands
By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - University of Texas interim president Jay Hartzell said Monday he is scheduling meetings with student groups after dozens of Longhorns athletes said they wanted the school to ditch “The Eyes of Texas” song and rename several campus buildings. The note to the campus didn't give any details about the meetings or address the specific issues raised by the athletes. Hartzell said that by working together the school can do better for its students and help overcome racism. The song “The Eyes of Texas” is routinely sung on campus and after sporting events but has long been criticized for its connection to minstrel shows with characters in blackface.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Church group that builds homes for those in-need find alternative way to...
-
New safety measures in effect at Hidalgo County Tax Office
-
Seniors from Nikki Rowe High School awarded scholarships for promoting 2020 Census...
-
Coronavirus testing still lacks availability for detainees at Port Isabel Detention Center
-
Kim Kardashian calls for Gov. Abbott to halt execution of man convicted...