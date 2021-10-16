Texas Rangers investigating after shots fired from Mexico into Starr County
The Texas Rangers are investigating after members of the Texas National Guard were believed to be the target of shots fired from across the border.
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Friday that two shots were fired from Mexico into Starr County on Thursday. The guardsmen were patrolling along the border with Mexico.
State troopers, officer with CBP and the Texas Rangers responded to the scene.
More News
News Video
-
Mexican government to save a say in ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
-
Texas Rangers investigating after shots fired from Mexico into Starr County
-
Edinburg swears-in new police chief
-
National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day encourages HIV testing in the community
-
Los Ebanos woman reflects on border wall contracts being cancelled