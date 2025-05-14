Texas Robotics Alliance to hold STEM, robotics summer camps in the Valley

The end of the school year is almost here and there is plenty to do for this looking for something fun and educational for the kids, including some STEM and robotics camps.

Texas Robotics Alliance Executive Director Jose Luis Sanchez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what kids will learn at the camps and how they can use that knowledge for future careers.

The Texas Robotics Alliance has camps scheduled all summer long. For more information, click here.