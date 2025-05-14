Texas Robotics Alliance to hold STEM, robotics summer camps in the Valley
The end of the school year is almost here and there is plenty to do for this looking for something fun and educational for the kids, including some STEM and robotics camps.
Texas Robotics Alliance Executive Director Jose Luis Sanchez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what kids will learn at the camps and how they can use that knowledge for future careers.
The Texas Robotics Alliance has camps scheduled all summer long. For more information, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Veterans receive designated parking spots in Hidalgo County universities and colleges
-
Consumer Reports: How to detox your kitchen
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 commissioner discusses need for upcoming emergency service district
-
Progreso police seeking suspect wanted on aggravated sexual assault of a minor...
-
Land being cleared for new Amazon delivery station in Brownsville
Sports Video
-
Weslaco's Sadie Romero signs to Our Lady of the Lake University Track...
-
Edinburg Vela softball celebrates three players signing to play in college
-
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal previews: Sharyland Rattlers
-
Easton Moomau hits grand slam in UTRGV's win in regular season finale
-
SJA's Carmina Tijerina signs with UTRGV Volleyball