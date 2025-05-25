Texas sheriffs would have to collaborate with ICE under bill poised for governor’s desk

A law enforcement official walks past a transport bus used to carry migrants in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Brownsville on May 18, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The Texas House on Sunday approved a bill that will require sheriffs in the state to collaborate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement through a program that grants local officers the authority to serve federal immigration warrants at their jail.

The lower chamber voted 86-47 to approve Senate Bill 8 after state Rep. David Spiller, a Jacksboro Republican who sponsored the legislation, amended the bill a day prior so it applies to all counties that operate a jail. The previous version only required sheriffs of the state’s largest counties to enter the agreements with ICE.

“This bill is not immigration reform,” Spiller said Saturday. “This bill is the strongest border security bill — indirectly — that we could have this session.”

SB 8 now returns to the Senate. The upper chamber must agree to the changes, or both chambers must iron out their differences, before the bill can be sent to Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Gov. Abbott has made it clear that cities and counties across Texas must fully cooperate with the federal government efforts to arrest, jail, and deport illegal immigrants,” Abbott’s Deputy Press Secretary Eduardo Leal said in a statement. “The Governor will review this legislation, as he does with any legislation sent to his desk that helps achieve that goal.”

Under the proposal, sheriffs will have to request partnerships with ICE known as 287(g) agreements, named after the federal law that created the program. ICE can authorize local authorities to carry out certain types of immigration enforcement in local jails, where officers can be deputized to question inmates about their immigration status and to serve administrative warrants.

In the field, ICE can authorize local officers to question people about their immigration status through a model the Trump administration has revived after it fell into disuse following allegations that it led to racial profiling.

SB 8 would require that sheriffs enter agreements for the program that authorizes local officers to serve administrative warrants, known as the “warrant service” model. But Texas sheriffs could also satisfy the bill’s requirement by participating in the other programs, too.

SB 8, which was filed by state Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, would also authorize the Texas attorney general to sue sheriffs who don’t oblige. Additionally, it would offer grants to sheriffs to help offset the costs of participating in the program that are not reimbursed by the federal government

The bill is poised to be the most significant piece of immigration-related legislation passed by lawmakers this session.

Immigrants’ rights advocates have expressed worries that such a requirement will lead to racial profiling of Black and brown people and spread fear among undocumented Texans, who may hesitate to report crime or seek help from authorities who are working more closely with ICE.

SB 8 could boost the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts, which have been hampered by limited resources and personnel.

Seventy-two Texas law enforcement agencies — most of them sheriffs — had signed 287(g) agreements with ICE as of Friday, according to statistics published by the federal agency. Another four sheriff’s offices in Texas had pending agreements.

Roughly 20% of the agreements in place as of Friday between Texas agencies and ICE were for the “task force model” that extends immigration authorities to officers performing routine police duties.

First round of TribFest speakers announced! Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Maureen Dowd; U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio; Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker; U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff, D-California; and U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas are taking the stage Nov. 13–15 in Austin. Get your tickets today!

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2025/05/24/texas-legislature-sheriffs-ice-agreements/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.