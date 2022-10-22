Texas Workforce Commission grant helping to expand La Joya ISD welding program

The La Joya Independent School District's welding program will train 130 students thanks to the Texas Workforce Commission.

TWC awarded the district $316,000 to expand the program.

AJ Garza, a welding instructor at Juarez-Lincoln High School, said there is a growing need for welders across the state.

“We are low on welders and there is a very big need here, especially with the border wall being built,” Garza said. “I've had a couple students of mine graduate from here and go work here in the Valley as welders."

Students enrolled in the welding program earns dual credits that can be used at secondary schools to continue their training.

The program is free and available to all La Joya ISD students.

Watch the video above for the full story.