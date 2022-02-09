The Beer Dresser among 84 businesses receiving assistance from Edinburg's home-based business program

Edinburg’s SPARC program is helping a resident’s home business during the pandemic.

Marine veteran Fabian Hernandez created the Beer Dresser, a solution to dressing both bottles and cans hassle-free.

"We had the issue of just making a mess whenever people would dress their beers with the Trechas and the sal limon and all that stuff," Hernandez said.

RELATED: Stimulus grant money available for small business owners in Edinburg

Hernandez distributes to about 20 locations within the Valley. While business is doing well, it's not without its fair share of new challenges.

"I'm getting packages that are supposed to go to California that are ending up in — let's say for example — Mississippi," Hernandez said.

On top of what he describes as a shipping nightmare, Hernandez says he's also experiencing higher prices, with even the cost of plastics now something he has to pass on to customers.

RELATED: Edinburg salon owner hopeful city's SPARC program will help with business

"I would assume that bigger organizations don't feel it as much, but when you're the little guy on the totem pole— that dollar, those pennies add up,” Hernandez said. “It makes a big difference. It makes a huge difference."

As Hernandez looks to expand, those issues are holding him back, but a small sliver of hope is coming from the city of Edinburg.

The Beer Dresser is just one of the 84 qualifying businesses to receive assistance from the city of Edinburg’s home-based business program, giving Hernandez a $2,000 grant to put toward his business.

RELATED: Edinburg’s SPARC program to provide up to $10,000 to beautify local businesses

Hernandez says the funds give him peace of mind should he experience yet another slowdown.

"I'm definitely grateful for the opportunity — like I said — this has been home for many, many years, and I hope to continue to grow — as my business —along with the city of Edinburg," Hernandez said.

A growth he hopes can continue one bottle at a time.