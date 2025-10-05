The UTRGV Vaqueros took down Houston Christian 27-7
The UTRGV Vaqueros took down Houston Christian 27-7 on Saturday night.
The win marks the first conference victory in program history for UTRGV football.
Eddie Lee Marburger led the way with 105 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Marburger also added a passing touchdown late in the 4th to Ismael Smith Flores to seal the victory.
The Vaqueros defense held Houston Christian scoreless in the second half. The Huskies only managed to post 144 total yards of offense in what turned out to be a stellar performance for a UTRGV defense that also forced two turnovers on the night.
With the win, the Vaqueros move to 1-1 in conference play. Now, the team heads into the bye week. Their next game is a matchup on the road against Lamar on October 18th.
