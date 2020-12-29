The wait continues for coronavirus vaccine shipment in Willacy County

The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Valley three weeks ago but Willacy County has yet to receive any doses.

Regional Medical Director Dr. Emilie Prot said it could be because there isn't a hospital in the county.

"They have been trying to prioritized hospitals over small clinics," Dr. Prot said. "We have a clinic in Willacy and we applied to get 100 doses... So if clinics can give 1,000, they are trying to prioritize getting 1,000 doses out the door, compared to lower numbers."

Two locations in Willacy County have been approved for vaccine administration and about five other locations are in the process of becoming providers, according to Dr. Prot.

