Third arrest made in connection with burned body found in Brownsville

A man was arrested in connection with the investigation into a woman whose body was found burning in a field, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Michael Angelo Culvert was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and failure to report a felony, according to police.

Two other individuals were previously arrested in connection with the investigation.

READ MORE: Two suspects in custody in connection with body found in February grass fire

On Tuesday, Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna said Culvert’s arrest was in connection with the death of 25-year-old Kassandra Yvette Roquemore.

Details as to what led to Culvert's arrest were not immediately available.

Roquemore's body was found on February 20, 2023, along FM 511 following a grass fire in the area, according to previous reports.

An autopsy obtained by Channel 5 News revealed Roquemore had drugs and alcohol in her system before she died, and that she was shot in the head before her body was burned.

In April 2023, Brownsville police arrested Francisco Javier Hernandez Jr. and Mary Bodden in connection with the death.

Police said Hernandez shot Roquemore at a different location, and Bodden helped him move the body.

Hernandez and Bodden remain in custody at the Cameron County jail.