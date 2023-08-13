Third suspect sentenced in beating death of a man in McAllen

The third suspect arrested in the beating death of a man in McAllen has pled guilty to manslaughter.

The incident happened on North 15th Street back in September 2020. Authorities say a man named Ricky Dowal Etheridge was beaten to death with bolt cutters and a wooden board. Court documents show it was over a drug theft.

Daniel Barker pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

Two other suspects were sentenced for this crime as well. Last month, Jose Sanchez and Gilbert Garren were sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect, identified as Rene Everett Casas.