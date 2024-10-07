Three arrested in Willacy County, charged in connection with death of child

Sabrina Loredo, Ruben Gonzalez-Cordoba and Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez. Photo credit: Willacy County Sheriff's Office.

Three people were arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a child who died over a year ago.

Sabrina Loredo,30, Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez, 53, and Ruben Gonzalez-Cordoba, 36, were arrested on injury of a child charges Thursday morning, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

A judge set a $500,000 bond for each suspect Friday morning.

The investigation began January 2021 when investigators were dispatched to Valley Baptist Medical Center in reference to a possible sexual assault of a young male, according to a news release.

Investigators obtained consent to search the residence where the child lived, and interviews were conducted with other members of the household, school district employees and neighbors.

The child died on Jan. 23, 2021, and an autopsy was performed three days later.

“The final autopsy report was received in December of 2021 which determined the cause of death was inconclusive,” the news release stated.

Investigators continued to work the case along with the Willacy County District Attorney's Office. On Wednesday, the 197th District Court issued arrest warrants for Loredo, Gonzalez and Gonzalez-Cordoba.