Three dead, several injured and suspect in custody after shooting at Target in Austin, police say

Photo credit: MGN Online

Originally Published: 11 AUG 25 16:29 ET

(CNN) — At least three people are dead after a shooting incident at a Target parking lot in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

Police were called at 2:15 pm local time and arrived within four minutes, where they found three people shot in the parking lot of a Target, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

Two of the people died on scene and a third person was declared dead at the hospital, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services Robert Luckritz said. A fourth person was also treated for non-gunshot related injuries, he added.

The suspect, who “does have a mental health history” and a criminal history, stole a car at the scene, crashed it and then hijacked a Volkswagen from a dealership, Davis said.

She added that it is not immediately clear what led to the shooting. Authorities have not shared any information about the victims.

The suspect was taken into custody in south Austin after being tazed, Davis said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.