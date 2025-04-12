Three juveniles arrested in connection with two aggravated robberies in Harlingen

Three juveniles were arrested in connection with a series of aggravated robberies at a Dollar General in Harlingen, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Two of the juveniles were arrested on March 7 and the third juvenile was arrested on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said the first robbery occurred on Dec. 20, 2024. Deputies responded to an armed robbery at a Dollar General, located at the 14000 block of Business 83.

Deputies made contact with the store clerk, who said two masked suspects entered the store. One of the suspects was wearing a camouflage mask and the second suspect was wearing a clown mask, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect in the clown mask brandished a handgun and pointed it at the clerk. Both suspects stole four cases of Michelob Ultra before fleeing on foot, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the second aggravated robbery occurred at the same Dollar General on January 4. This time three suspects entered the store, two were carrying firearms.

Surveillance video showed one suspect was in a clown mask and the other two wore black masks, according to the sheriff's office. The store clerk said one of the suspects pointed a handgun at him and demanded he open the register. The suspects stole two cases of beer and two boxes of Swisher Sweet cigars.

The sheriff's office said after an extensive investigation, investigators were able to confirm two of the suspects were involved in both aggravated robberies and were able to identify them. After gathering sufficient evidence, they were able to obtain arrest and search warrants.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and Special Investigation Unit executed two search warrants simultaneously on March 7, according to the sheriff's office. The warrants were executed at the 27000 block of Iowa Circle in Harlingen and the 25000 block of Kansas City Road in La Feria.

The sheriff's office said both juvenile suspects were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Darrel B. Hester Detention Center. They are facing two counts of aggravated robbery.

According to the sheriff's office, the third juvenile was later identified, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was taken into custody on April 9 and is facing a charge of aggravated robbery.