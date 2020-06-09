x

Three Mission police officers test positive for coronavirus

5 hours 4 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, June 09 2020 Jun 9, 2020 June 09, 2020 4:02 PM June 09, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

Deep cleaning is underway at the Mission Police Department after three officers test positive for the coronavirus.

Health officials say the three cases are not connected.

The officers are now in isolation, as well as those who have been in close contact with them.

The city is also taking measures to sanitize buildings where the officers work.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days