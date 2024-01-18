Three Valley men sentenced for distributing $500,000 of narcotics

Three men have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in the distribution of over 40 kilograms of cocaine.

Luis Jaime Escamilla, 50, a legal permanent resident from Mexico, Joel Otoniel Medina, 35, from Peñitas and Andres Montalvo Jr., 38, from Mission, each pleaded guilty on June 16, 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Escamilla and Medina were each sentenced to three to five years in federal prison, while Medina was sentenced to 12 months and a day.

A fourth man involved in the distribution, 42-year-old Rigoberto Beltran-Garza, was also sentenced to 3 years in federal prison.

Medina and Montalvo will be on supervised release following their sentencing, while Escamilla faces the loss of his legal status.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on four separate occasions from October 2021 to January 2022, Escamilla entered the U.S. through the Pharr Port of Entry. He would then meet with another vehicle in a public parking lot and transfer a black bag containing bricks of cocaine on each occasion.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said law enforcement stopped the two vehicles and were able to identify Medina, Montalvo and Beltran. All three admitted to being paid to transport the narcotics.

In total, law enforcement seized 41 bundles with an estimated street value of $500,000.

At the court hearing, it was considered the number of occasions the suspects engaged in narcotics trafficking and the role they had in distributing.

The court also took into consideration the amount of drugs seized and the threat it posed to the local community.