Three Valley Squads Qualify for State 7-on-7 State Saturday in Mission

MISSION - San Benito, Sharyland High and McAllen Rowe qualified for the 7-on-7 State Tournament at the Snake Pit Division I Qualifier in Mission. 24 teams from the RGV and Laredo competed for three available spots at the tournament in College Station at the end of the month.

The final scores from pool play and the qualifying games are below as first posted by TexasFootball.Com

Pool A

Mission Vets 13, McAllen Memorial 7

Laredo United 32, Laredo LBJ 21

McAllen Memorial 19, Laredo LBJ 14

Mission Vets 27, Laredo United 20

Laredo United 34, McAllen Memorial 12

Mission Vets 13, Laredo LBJ 13

Pool B

Mission 49, Brownsville Porter 14

San Benito 28, Edcouch-Elsa 25

San Benito 20, Mission 13

Edcouch-Elsa 28, Brownsville Porter 25

Edcouch-Elsa 35, Mission 32

San Benito 21, Brownsville Porter 6

Pool C

Mission Sharyland 13, Harlingen 7

Weslaco East 20, Laredo Alexander 18

Harlingen 27, Weslaco East 7

Mission Sharyland 27, Laredo Alexander 22

Harlingen 18, Laredo Alexander 13

Mission Sharyland 32, Weslaco East 20

Pool D

PSJA 38, LaJoya 6

Laredo United South 19, Edinburg North 14

Laredo United South 21, LaJoya 13

PSJA 21, Edinburg North 14

Edinburg North 19, LaJoya 13

Laredo United South 26, PSJA 21

Pool E

Mission Sharyland Pioneer 28, Brownsville Lopez 0

Weslaco 20, PSJA North 13

Weslaco 26, Brownsville Lopez 0

PSJA North 25, Mission Sharyland Pioneer 7

PSJA North 32, Brownsville Lopez 0

Weslaco 13, Mission Sharyland Pioneer 7

Pool F

McAllen Rowe 21, LaJoya Palmview 12

Mercedes 26, PSJA Memorial 19

PSJA Memorial 20, LaJoya Palmview 19

McAllen Rowe 25, Mercedes 20

Mercedes 27, LaJoya Palmview 15

McAllen Rowe 21, PSJA Memorial 13

State Qualifying Round

San Benito 20, Mission Vets 14

Mission Sharyland 26, Laredo United South 21

McAllen Rowe 21, Weslaco 18