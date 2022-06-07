Three Valley Squads Qualify for State 7-on-7 State Saturday in Mission
MISSION - San Benito, Sharyland High and McAllen Rowe qualified for the 7-on-7 State Tournament at the Snake Pit Division I Qualifier in Mission. 24 teams from the RGV and Laredo competed for three available spots at the tournament in College Station at the end of the month.
The final scores from pool play and the qualifying games are below as first posted by TexasFootball.Com
Pool A
Mission Vets 13, McAllen Memorial 7
Laredo United 32, Laredo LBJ 21
McAllen Memorial 19, Laredo LBJ 14
Mission Vets 27, Laredo United 20
Laredo United 34, McAllen Memorial 12
Mission Vets 13, Laredo LBJ 13
Pool B
Mission 49, Brownsville Porter 14
San Benito 28, Edcouch-Elsa 25
San Benito 20, Mission 13
Edcouch-Elsa 28, Brownsville Porter 25
Edcouch-Elsa 35, Mission 32
San Benito 21, Brownsville Porter 6
Pool C
Mission Sharyland 13, Harlingen 7
Weslaco East 20, Laredo Alexander 18
Harlingen 27, Weslaco East 7
Mission Sharyland 27, Laredo Alexander 22
Harlingen 18, Laredo Alexander 13
Mission Sharyland 32, Weslaco East 20
Pool D
PSJA 38, LaJoya 6
Laredo United South 19, Edinburg North 14
Laredo United South 21, LaJoya 13
PSJA 21, Edinburg North 14
Edinburg North 19, LaJoya 13
Laredo United South 26, PSJA 21
Pool E
Mission Sharyland Pioneer 28, Brownsville Lopez 0
Weslaco 20, PSJA North 13
Weslaco 26, Brownsville Lopez 0
PSJA North 25, Mission Sharyland Pioneer 7
PSJA North 32, Brownsville Lopez 0
Weslaco 13, Mission Sharyland Pioneer 7
Pool F
McAllen Rowe 21, LaJoya Palmview 12
Mercedes 26, PSJA Memorial 19
PSJA Memorial 20, LaJoya Palmview 19
McAllen Rowe 25, Mercedes 20
Mercedes 27, LaJoya Palmview 15
McAllen Rowe 21, PSJA Memorial 13
State Qualifying Round
San Benito 20, Mission Vets 14
Mission Sharyland 26, Laredo United South 21
McAllen Rowe 21, Weslaco 18