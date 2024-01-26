Thrift store operated by Weslaco ISD students opens

People shopping in Weslaco now have a new store to browse.

Friday was the grand opening of Finder’s Keepers, a thrift store operated by Weslaco ISD students with special needs.

The shop is meant to teach students job skills for life after high school.

The opening of the store received a lot of attention on social media after Channel 5 News first reported on the business.

“I saw it blowing it up on Facebook, so I'm like, ‘hey that looks like a really good idea…’ so I had to just come and check it out for myself,” shopper Deanna Aguilera said, adding that the kids have great customer service.

Ava Alvarez is the mother of Carlos, one of the students working at Finder’s Keepers.

Alvarez says she saw how this program is helping her son into adulthood.

“He's come a long way, he really has because he didn't use to talk. Now he talks a lot," Alvarez said.

Elida Trigos, the Weslaco ISD instructor overseeing the students, said nearly 150 shoppers arrived during the opening, and over 200 items were purchased.

