x

Thursday, August 10: Hot and windy, temps in the 100s

1 hour 41 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, August 10 2023 Aug 10, 2023 August 10, 2023 8:42 AM August 10, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days