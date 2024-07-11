Thursday, July 11, 2024: Scattered t-storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Bond reduction request denied for Starr County headstone maker accused of stealing...
-
City of Mercedes donates fire equipment to Reynosa
-
Seven Valley delegates to spotlight immigration, smuggling issues at Republican National Convention
-
Thursday, July 11, 2024: Scattered t-storms, temps in the 90s
-
Woman sentenced to 25 years in drunk driving crash that killed a...