Thursday, July 3, 2025: Mainly dry, warmer, temps in the 90s
New design unveiled for proposed SPI convention center expansion project
Family issues statement after child dies in Brownsville daycare van
Trump's tax bill protested outside Monica De La Cruz's office in McAllen
Alamo lift station being upgraded with over $5 million in state funds