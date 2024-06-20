x

Thursday, June 20, 2024: Alberto downgrades to a tropical depression

Thursday, June 20 2024

The National Hurricane Center announced Tropical Storm Alberto has been downgraded and is now a tropical depression.

We could see some effects from Alberto on Thursday with some isolated to scattered showers, but most people as of this morning will stay dry.

