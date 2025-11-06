x

Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025: Very warm and sunny with highs in the 80s

Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025: Very warm and sunny with highs in the 80s
5 hours 2 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, November 06 2025 Nov 6, 2025 November 06, 2025 11:10 AM November 06, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days