Tienda de regalos personalizados para graduaciones

1 hour 20 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, May 22 2025 May 22, 2025 May 22, 2025 3:00 PM May 22, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Sly Roots es una tienda especializada en producir regalos personalizados para las graduaciones. 

Invitada: Cindy López, propietaria. 

Número de contacto: (956) 586-1827.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

