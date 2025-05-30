Tienda especializada en elaborar helados de rollitos
Rollitos Ice Cream es una tienda de snacks con dos ubicaciones en el Valle, especializada en elaborar aguas frescas, mini pancakes, sandía supreme, pelón gigante, cumcuber supreme y más.
Número para pedidos: (956) 264-8627.
Invitados: Robert Alanis y Omarlee Alanis.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
