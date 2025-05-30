x

Tienda especializada en elaborar helados de rollitos

10 hours 19 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, May 30 2025 May 30, 2025 May 30, 2025 10:15 AM May 30, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Rollitos Ice Cream es una tienda de snacks con dos ubicaciones en el Valle, especializada en elaborar aguas frescas, mini pancakes, sandía supreme, pelón gigante, cumcuber supreme y más. 

Número para pedidos: (956) 264-8627. 

Invitados: Robert Alanis y Omarlee Alanis.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

