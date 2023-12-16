Tim Coat's ends 2023 campaign with nearly $35K in donations

The 41st annual Tim's Coats campaign ended Friday with nearly $35,000 in donations.

As part of the campaign, the $34,820 in donations will go toward the purchase of new coasts for families in need.

The purchased coats will go to The Salvation Army and Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande valley, who will distribute the coats to those in need free of charge based on criteria set by the organizations.

All donations were collected by KRGVCares, a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Tim's Coats is supported by the Law office of Alex Begum, Hess Air, Texas Regional Bank and South Texas Health Systems.