Final day to donate to Tim's Coats

4 hours 16 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, December 15 2023 Dec 15, 2023 December 15, 2023 4:23 PM December 15, 2023 in Community - Tim's Coats

Viewers have until Friday, Dec. 15 to donate to KRGV's Tim's Coats initiative.

As of Friday, Tim's Coats has received $32,760. Funds from Tim's Coats will go toward the purchase of new coats for families in need.

