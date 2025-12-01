Channel 5 News kicks off annual Tim's Coats campaign
Channel 5 News is kicking off the annual Tim's Coats campaign.
For more than four decades, the campaign has been providing new winter jackets for people across the Rio Grande Valley.
As in the past few years, we are once again asking for monetary donations so we can buy new coats this year. Anything you can give will go a long way towards making sure someone stays warm this winter.
The Rotary Clubs of South Texas has already donated $10,000 towards Tim's coats.
Channel 5 News is hoping to surpass last year's money raised, which was more than $31,000.
Donations will be accepted through Wednesday, December 10.
Scan the QR code in the video above to donate, or click here.
