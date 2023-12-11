x

Tim's Coats: Monday, Dec. 11, 2023

1 hour 44 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, December 11 2023 Dec 11, 2023 December 11, 2023 5:51 PM December 11, 2023 in News - Local

Viewers have until Friday, Dec. 15 to donate to KRGV's Tim's Coats initiative.

As of Saturday morning, Tim's Coats has received $17,490. Funds from Tim's Coats will go toward the purchase of new coats for families in need.

To donate, click here.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days