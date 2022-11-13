Tim's Coats receives donation from rotary clubs of South Texas ahead of winter season weather

Tim's Coats will officially kick off in a few weeks, but the program got a jump start with a donation from the Rotary Clubs of South Texas.

A check for more than $2,700 was presented to Tim Smith at a rotary conference in McAllen Saturday morning.

Bill Stocker, who help put the event together in McAllen, said he can't wait for what's to come for this 2022 winter season.

"Just think of how many kids are benefiting," Stocker said. "There are a lot of kids that go to school that don't have a coat and between Catholic Charities and Salvation Army, we will be able to just dynamically help lots and lots of kids through the school system."

Since 1983, Tim's Coats has been providing coats and jackets to folks who need them across the Rio Grande Valley. The coats are distributed through Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army.

Stay tuned for details in just a couple of weeks about how you can be part of Tim's Coats this winter.