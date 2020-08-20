Tips to keep children in community safe from child abuse

Child abuse cases in some areas of the Rio Grande Valley are increasing due to the pandemic.

Ricardo Rodriguez Jr., criminal district attorney of Edinburg said that some child abuse will go undetected due to children not being in school right now.

"Some families are going through some difficult times when you talk about financial-wise, emotional-wise, if there's some kind of substance abuse the parents are using." Rodriguez said.

For a resource list for parents click here.

Watch the video for full story.